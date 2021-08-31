Gail A. Keller, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail A. Keller, 78, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born March 21, 1943, in Salem, daughter of the late Alfred and Margaret (Mansfield) Altomare.

Gail was a 1961 graduate of Leetonia High School.

She started a health food store in Salem called Health Matters II from 1998-2002. She worked in sales at Schwartz’s and also worked as a bookkeeper at First National Bank, both in Salem.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

Gail enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Gail is survived by her husband, Dennis Keller whom she married June 8, 1963; son, Dirk Alan (Lori) Keller of Greenford; daughter, Deidra Denelle (Charlie) Martin of Salem; sister, Suanne Altomare of Greenford; five grandchildren, Kelsey, Kylie and Dylan (Julia) Keller and Haley and McKenzie Martin.

A private service will be held Friday, September 3, 2021, with Rev. Leonard Moore officiating at Highland Memorial Park. Entombment to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State St., Unit B, Salem, OH 44460.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Gail’s obituary, send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gail A. (Altomare) Keller, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.