G. Donald Stapleton, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – G. Donald Stapleton, Jr., 89, formerly of Salem, died in hospice care at Salem Regional Medical Center on Friday, June 12, 2020.

He was born September 3, 1930, in Lisbon to the late George D., Sr. and Christina (Sutter) Stapleton.

Don was a 1948 graduate of Salem High School and a 1950 graduate of Salem Trade School.

He was employed by the Electric Furnace Company for 25 years, where he served in the transportation department. He was also a sales representative for both Motor Express and Commercial Motor Freight. He retired from National Rubber Machinery (NRM), where he served 11 years as Transportation Manager. After retirement, Don drove school bus routes for Salem City Schools.

Don served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1953 as a forward observer on the front lines of the Punchbowl and Heartbreak Ridge areas. He received the Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service and the Korean Service Medal.

Don acquired his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying in his younger years. He coached Salem Junior Baseball teams for many years as well as serving as league commissioner. He was also a past president of the Salem Athletic Booster Club. Don was an avid follower of all Cleveland professional sports teams.

Don was a member of Salem First United Methodist Church, Salem Elks Club, Salem AMVETS Post 45, and the Mahoning Valley Chapter of Korean War Veterans Association.

Survivors include three children, Kristine B. (Chuck) Fabian of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, D. Michael Stapleton of Ooltewah, Tennessee and Richard A. (Diana) Stapleton of West Deer, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Rick, Kevin, Stone, Ava and great-granddaughter, Isla.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death in 2011 by his loving wife of 61 years, Eunice (Smith) Stapleton. They were married on October 14, 1950.

Private service will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Doug George officiating.

Interment will be at the Grandview Cemetery in Salem with military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem AMVETS Post 45, 750 S. Broadway, Salem, OH 44460, or donor’s charity of choice.

