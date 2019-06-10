Frederick William Bock, Sr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick William Bock, Sr., age 80, died at 6:25 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 5, 1939 in Lorain, the son of the late William F. and Ada N. (Hazzard) Bock.

Frederick was the owner/operator of the family dairy farm with his wife, Mary Jane.

He was a member of the Columbiana County Farm Bureau.

Frederick was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane (Foster) Bock whom he married September 11, 1965; three sons, Larry (Jodie) Bock of Hanoverton, Frederick (Gayla) Bock, Jr. of Salem and Adam (Ann) Bock of Salem; a sister, Roselyn (Gary) Metzgar of Salem and seven grandchildren, Andrew, Lea, Rebecca, Adrienne, Julia, Adison and Jessicia.

Besides his parents, a grandson, Anderson Bock also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Winona Friends Church with Rev. Dan Hepner officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Burial will be at North Georgetown Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 12 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.