Frederick Lee (Charles) Minamyer, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Lee (Charles) Minamyer passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 19, 2021.

He was born January 31, 1940 in Salem, Ohio to James and Ethyl (Parsons) Minamyer. He was the middle child of the family. His siblings (James and Jane Minamyer-Bergman), along with both of his parents, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gwendolyn Mae Lutz-Minamyer, whom he married June 25, 1959. The couple had three daughters, Tamala, Michele and Amy Minamyer. Tamala resides in Boulder, Colorado with her husband, Martin Snow. Michele lives in Paradise Valley, Arizona with her fiance, Eric York. Amy has taken up residence in Cornersburg, Ohio with her partner, Chris Brown. Fred had three grandchildren, Kaley Dysert, Brandon Minamyer and Jake Snow, all reside in the Denver metro area in Colorado. Kaley lives with her partner, Melissa Underhill; Brandon with his wife, Shyanne and Jake with his partner, Juno Presken.

Fred and Gwen met as children when he would cut through the alley near her home on his bike. At first, they did not like each other, but that changed once they were in high school. Since Gwen was a year older, Fred could not accompany her to the Jr. Prom that year and arranged for his best friend to take her in his stead. He had said that he was nearby the whole evening. The first year that he was able to take her, he made it a very special occasion.

In his life, Fred was all about making other people happy and he would accomplish that even at his own expense. He was an adventurous, fun loving, caring and generous person.

He attended Salem schools.

He was a decorated, honorably discharged member of the U.S. Air Force working in Strategic Air Command. He served in Guam and was a certified diver as well.

Fred had many passions, cars being the first to come to mind. He would combine this passion with his deeply rooted love of home and family by taking the whole family on poker rallies around the area of where he and they all grew up. He would spend his Friday nights at the pop-up car shows around the area. His other passions included golfing and hare scrambles.

He was a member of the BPOE Elks club and would enjoy the fish fries, beer and camaraderie of the other members weekly.

He also had many occupations over his life. Hard work never challenged him and was always willing to try new things. Fred was a postal carrier and a tool and die maker for GM in Lordstown. Often, he worked more than one job at a time. Since this sometimes cut into his family time, he and Gwen would arrange picnic dinners at O.K. Die Machine Shop with their children so that he could be with them.

He always gave the best to his family. They were members of the Salem Country Club and each July 4th, he would be up out of bed way before dawn to go and stake out tables for the best views of the fireworks. He kept his home and cars in super condition as he wanted his family to never be thought of as sloppy.

He was ahead of his time in his attitude towards his daughters. He encouraged them to work, go to school and do jobs that were traditionally male. He would indulge all of them, even so, with any of the essential female needs of dresses, parties and make-up.

The physical world will miss Fred, but now that he is freed from a failing older body, the spirit world will benefit from his fun-loving, generous mind.

Calling hours are scheduled for Monday, April 26, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial. Please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

A private family service will be held. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frederick Lee (Charles) Minamyer, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.