Frederick “Fred” D. Baker, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick “Fred” D. Baker, Sr., 87, died Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on August 09, 1934, in Lisbon, Ohio, a son of the late Fherman and Camilla (Cusick) Baker.

Fred was a 1952 graduate of Salem High School.

He worked as millwright at Ohio Edison Power Plant, retiring in 1975.

He then purchased an existing welding shop and later expanded it to become Salem Welding and Supply. Today, September 1st would be 46 years since he started the company. He still remained a part of the business even up until this day.

Fred was a veteran of the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Salem. He also was a member of the Elks Lodge #305 in Salem, Salem Golf Club, 12th Man, and the Hidaeway Golf and Country Club in Ft. Myers, Florida.

Some of Fred’s passions were cheering on all the Ohio sports teams, Salem sports, golfing and collecting classic cars.

His grandchildren and their families were the light of his life.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Roberts Baker, whom he married December 12, 2009; one son, Fred (Norma Byrdette) Baker of Salem; three grandchildren, Kimberly (Ethan) Nicholas of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, Danielle Baker of Boardman and Tom (Macy) Baker of Salem; two great-grandchildren, Annie and Maverick; stepchildren, Keith Roberts, Kathy Hodges and David Roberts and two siblings, John (Gloria) Baker of New York and Doris (Steve) Myers of Lowell, North Carolina and also step-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his first wife, Anna Baker; one daughter, Tracy Baker; siblings, Fherman Baker Jr., Bob Baker and Verna Mae Stutszman,

A funeral service will be held Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery in Salem.

Friends and family will be received Thursday. September 2, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial, with Pastor Bill Wilkins officiating.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or Salem Athletic Boosters.

To view “Fred’s” obituary or send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frederick “Fred” D. Baker Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.