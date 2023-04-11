SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick E. Naylor, 69, of Salem passed away the evening of Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Born October 30, 1953, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Edward and Ava (Weaver) Naylor.

Fred was well-known in the Salem area, as you could often find him socializing at Dunkin Donuts with his standard coffee in hand. Being an avid hunter, he attended local wild game dinners, thoroughly enjoyed showing off his rifles and crossbow, always looked forward to deer hunting trips at the cabin, and constantly kept his eye out for a prized Buck. Fred had a huge heart for helping, had to be busy at all times, and was one of the hardest workers out there. He was a regular volunteer at Salem Memorial Building for free meal nights, could be found at Salem Food Bank, and was prepared to mow your lawn, cut down your tree, or sell you firewood at a moment’s notice.

Fred spent decades working at Colfor Manufacturing, from where he retired early at the age of 62.

He is survived by his three children, Virginia Naylor, Christina (Mike) Murphy, and Jason Naylor; grandchildren, Chelsea Hernandez, and Anaica Naylor; siblings, Shirley (Ed) Moore, Phyllis (Dave) Simmons, Mae Cottle, Paul Naylor, Lura Naylor, Pat (Bill) Byers, Harley Naylor, Arley Naylor, John (Diane) Naylor, Bill (Nikki) Naylor; numerous nieces and nephews.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Roger Weaver, Mike Naylor, Jeff Naylor, and Thelma Naylor

Relatives and friends will be received for a Celebration of Life service at 2:00-5:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Hope Christian Fellowship Salem, 1909 North Ellsworth, Salem, Ohio 44460.

Memorial contributions may be made in Fred’s name to Salem Memorial Building or by donating to your local food bank.

If unable to attend, please email his daughter, Christina, at christinamnaylor@gmail.com to arrange a symbolic “Hugs from Home”.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

