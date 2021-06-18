Fred Geoffrey Fenske, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Geoffrey Fenske, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 with his loving family by his side.

He was born February 1, 1946, in McHenry, Illinois, a son of the late Fred P. and Doris (Kutten) Fenske.

Fred was a 1963 graduate of Salem High School. He went on to major in Broadcast Journalism at Ohio University.

Fred worked at Stearns & Foster prior to becoming President, CEO and Co-Owner with his wife, Susan, of Adams Chemical and Supply in Salem for 32 years.

Some of his joys were boating in Port Clinton, golfing, Sunday family dinners and cheering on his grandkids at their sporting events.

Fred was a longtime member of The Salem Elks #305 and The Independent Hose Club. He always looked forward to spending time with his “brothers.” He was also a member of the Salem Golf Club.

His beloved wife of 40 years, Susan Patricia (Burns) Fenske, whom he married April 25, 1981, preceded him in death along with his parents and a brother, Michael Fenske.

Fred will be dearly missed by his two daughters, Marsi (Bryant) Bezon and Casey Fenske, both of Salem; two stepdaughters, Tracy Amigo of Columbus and Wendy (Alan) McPherson of Columbus; grandchildren, Blake and Avery Bezon and stepgrandchildren, Morgan Amigo, Graham and Brooke McPherson. He also leaves his beloved dogs, Dottie and Stella.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Stark Memorial. An Elks service followed by a funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Steve Broache officiating.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

