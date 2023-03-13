SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred A. Liggitt, 73, died Saturday, March 11, 2023, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

Fred was born on March 21, 1949, in Lisbon, the son of the late Charles and Marian (Ewing) Liggitt.

Fred was a 1967 graduate of Lisbon High School and retired from General Motors after 31 years. He and his wife Linda also had a lawn care business.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was a member of the UAW and the Salem Eagles.

Fred was very good at construction projects and building things. He was an avid Ohio State fan. Fred also was a referee for boys basketball and girls volleyball.

Survivors include his wife Linda (Bennett) Liggitt, whom he married March 21, 2000; two children, Matthew and Michael Liggitt; three stepchildren, Lance (Amanda) Murphy, Erin (Chase) Adams and Brian (Natalie) Murphy; siblings, Judy (Bill) Chappel, Jerry (Diane) Liggitt, and Delores (Ken) Morris; two sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen and Betty Liggitt; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides his parents, Fred was preceded in death by siblings, Jack and Donald Liggitt; and sister, Linda Mahoney.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, N.Y., 10306.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

