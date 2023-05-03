SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Daniel Nunzir, 90, passed away on May 1, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family when the Lord called him home.

Frank, fondly known as Sonny, was born to the late Daniel J. and Agnes (Hobilia) Nunzir, on November 13, 1932, in Monaca, Pennsylvania.

He was employed with Lincoln Machine Co. in Salem for 38 years, working as the tool room manager and previously worked for Columbia Gas.

Frank served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 through 1954 and was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans. He is also a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem.

Frank was known as a “Jack of all trades”, having gained a wealth of knowledge, reading many publications and through hands-on experiences. Always willing to teach, offer solutions and help to neighbors, family and friends. It was often said that “Frank can fix and do anything!” He was a true handyman and craftsman and enjoyed woodworking, using his skills to build many beautiful items over the years. Frank also enjoyed gardening, spending much time growing many varieties of vegetables and fruits in his orchard in his younger years. An avid sports fan, Frank was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State Buckeye fan and never missed watching a game.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of nearly 67 years, Rosemary (Celin) Nunzir, whom he married on July 21, 1956; one daughter, Cindy Nunzir of Salem; two sons, Ed (Jan) Nunzir of North Lima and Jeff Nunzir of Alliance; four grandchildren, Brent (Stephanie) Nunzir of Winona; Chad Nunzir of Salem; Susie (Paul) Matak of Salem; Anthony Nunzir of Salem; five great-grandchildren, Layla, Amelia and Pippa Nunzir and Rhett and Luke Matak.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Agnes; and his brother, Richard Nunzir of Monaca, Pennsylvania.

There will be a private service held for immediate family only at Stark Memorial in Salem.

A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem with Fr. Robert Edwards presiding.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity in Frank’s name.

If unable to attend, join our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank D Nunzir, please visit our floral store.