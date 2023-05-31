SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank “Ben” Bruderly, 94 of Defiance, formerly of Salem, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Glenn Park Senior Community in Defiance, Ohio, where he received loving care.

He was born July 25, 1928 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Frank and Helen (Snyder) Bruderly.

A 1946 graduate of Salem High School.

He was employed as a wood pattern maker at E.W. Bliss Co. for 23 years and at the Lisbon Pattern Co. for 24 years, retiring in 1993.

Ben was a member of the Salem First Christian Church where he served as a deacon, usher and a member of the property committee for several years.

He was also a member of the Elks Lodge 305 Salem and enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with his family.

He served in the 982nd and 973rd Engineer Construction Battalions in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952, with tours in Newfoundland, Labrador and Greenland.

His wife, Marjorie (Greene) Bruderly, whom he married April 14 1951, preceded in death on October 14, 2017.

He is survived by a daughter, Pamela (Rich) Reid of Defiance; a son, James (Ruth) Bruderly of Salem; two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life and internment of ashes, officiated by the Rev. Leonard Moore, will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Grandview Cemetery Chapel.

Memorial tributes may be made to the First Christian Church Memorial Fund, 1151 E. 6th Street, Salem, OH 44460 or the Salem High School Alumni Association, 328 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home. To send condolences online go to www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank “Ben” Bruderly, please visit our floral store.