SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Frank Apicella led a full and rewarding life as son, brother, husband, father, educator, and physician. He passed away peacefully after a short illness at age 89 on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Frank was born in Malden, Massachusetts, to the late Carl and Lena (Martino) Apicella and the big brother of Salvatore (Alma) Apicella and Ann (Sylvester) Ingeme.

He was a bright child and earned degrees in chemistry, biology, physics, and math at Tufts College and attended St Louis University for medical school and radiology residency.

After his medical training, Frank joined the Air Force and was the Director of Radiology at the Strategic Air Command (SAC) Headquarters before taking t position at Salem City Hospital in 1966. He along with his brother Salvatore and his son Peter were instrumental in expanding medical imaging services at Salem Regional Medical Center beyond x-rays to include mammography, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, CT, MRI, PET/CT and radiation therapy. Frank has touched many people in the community with his care.

He served as the Chairman of Department of Radiology, Trustee of the Hospital Board, and President of the Medical Staff.

During his early time at the hospital, he founded the Hospital’s Radiology Technology School, which is now part of Kent State, Salem. His foresight and efforts led to the education of hundreds of Radiology Technologists in the area.

Frank is a member of the Rotary Club of Salem and a past member of Salem Kiwanis. He is a Paul Harris Fellow and Bryce Kendall Society member. He will be missed, “flipping pancakes” and helping with community events.

Frank and the late Lorraine (Hayes) were married in 1959 and shared many happy years of raising their five children in Salem: Carl Apicella and Janis Cafaro, Suzanne (Apicella) and Dave Baker, Frank and Jane Apicella, Peter and Sherri Apicella, and Lisa Apicella. He was also very proud of his grandchildren: John Thomas, Angela Thomas, Marlena (Thomas) and James Caudill, Michael Apicella, Lauren Apicella, Alexandra Apicella, and Julianna Apicella. Frank was recently blessed with his first great grandchild, Everly Caudill. Frank was an exceptional role model for all who knew him.

Donations can be made to Salem Regional Medical Center Foundation (1995 East State St, Salem, OH 44460).

Friends and family will be received Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

A private funeral will be held on Friday. Frank will be buried at Grandview Cemetery.

