SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis James Engle, 75, passes away on Friday, November 18, 2022 surrounded by his loving family, in Salem, Ohio.

Frank was born on May 08, 1947 in Salem, Ohio the son of Jay Engle and Hannah Ragni Lehwald.

Frank honorably served in the U.S. Navy from 1964 to 1968, aboard the USS Truckee and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.

Francis worked at BB Rooners as a cook with his brother, Dan Engle.

Frank loved spending time with family and friends, spoiling the grandkids with donuts and sweets, watching Cleveland sports and old movies. His grandchildren will miss ‘sundees’ and ‘sangwiches,’ with their grandfather.

Survivors include his loving wife, Darla Engle of Salem, whom he married January 04, 1975; daughter, Jami (Josh) Toot of Canfield and son, Justin (Jeneen) Engle of Sharpsburg, Georgia; grandchildren, Elijah, Cloe, Blake, Regan and Cole; siblings, Daniel (Margie) Engle of Salem and Delores Daft of Salem.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Hannah Ragni Lewald and Jay Engle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Frank’s name to The American Heart Association.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

