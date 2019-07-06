Frances K. Valentino, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances K. Valentino, age 95, a beautiful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at 3:06 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born January 31, 1924, at home in West Point, the daughter of the late Thomas and Frances (Kogej) Mercina.

Frances was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

She was a 1941 graduate of David Anderson High School in Lisbon at the age of 17.

Frances played basketball and the viola in the orchestra and later in life learned to play the button box. She loved going to the SNPJ Lodge in Enon Valley on Sundays with her sister, Mary Mercina and brother, Tom Mercina. Frances loved Polka music and golfing. She served 50 years on the election board.

When her future husband was enlisted in the Navy Seabees and was shipped to the South Pacific, she went to Detroit, Michigan to work in a defense factory as an inspector of airplane parts.

Her husband, Lawrence Valentino whom she married January 9, 1946 at St. George Catholic Church in Lisbon preceded her in death June 27, 1984.

She is survived by her daughter, Janice K. Papp and two sons, Thomas (Susan) Valentino and Lawrence (Cherylynn) Valentino of Beloit; her grandchildren, Mark (Hayley) Valentino of Medina, Jacob (Kristyn) Valentino of Leland, North Carolina, Megan (Kenny) Dow of Rogers and Maeve Valentino (Chris Mikes) of Sebring; great-grandchildren, Landon, Luke and Connor Valentino, Kaelyn and Karter Mikes and sister, Mary Mercina.

In addition to her parents and her husband, a brother, Thomas Mercina, Jr. and sister-in-law, Emily Mercina also preceded her in death.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Calling hours will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Lisbon Cemetery in Lisbon.