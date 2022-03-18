SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – France Renee Marie Dorothy Sechler Tuel passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Salem.

She was born February 9, 1928 at the American Hospital in Paris, France, she was the daughter of Gustave and Renee Rodier Sechler.

Until her later years, France was active at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, participating in Circle meetings, Bible study, Altar Guild and the Bereavement Committee. She was also a dedicated member of Salem High School Class of 1946, never missing a reunion or monthly class breakfast. She was a life member of the Salem Saxon Club, volunteering for many years at the Friday night Fish Frys. She also enjoyed helping with The Banquet of Salem when she was able. Not one to sit at home, France was a member of numerous other clubs and organizations.

France had worked as a type fitter/setter at Lyle printing for 29 years, retiring in 1990. Previously she worked at the Salem News.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Susan Morrison, Robert Tuel and Amy (Greg Crosser) Henley; grandchildren, Jennifer Morrison and Briana (Chad) Bourne; six great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, France was preceded in death by her brothers, Maurice “Dutch” Sechler and William Sechler; son-in-law, John Morrison and granddaughter, Heather Morrison.

A funeral service will be held Monday, March 21, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Aimee Raymond officiating, where friends and family will be received one hour prior at church. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in France’s name to SHS Alumni Association, 330 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460 or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1089 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

