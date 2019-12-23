Floyd “Tom” Thomas Smith, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd “Tom” Thomas Smith, age 68, died at 9:48 a.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019, at The Community Hospice House (Truman House) in New Philadelphia.

He was born August 22, 1951, in Kensington, the son of the late Floyd and Wanita (Frederick) Smith.

Tom had worked at Ballonoff Home Products. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, NRA Member/Conceal Carry. Tom was an outdoorsman, loving hunting, fishing, camping, 4-wheel riding and shooting his gun.

Survivors include his wife, Mary (Eucker) Smith, whom he married June 15, 1974; a son, Shawn (Buffie) Smith of Salem; a daughter, Anna McQuiston of Salem; four siblings, James (Alyce) Smith of Canton, Peg Warner of Hanoverton, Patty (John) Pennick of Salem and Donald (Alma) Smith of Lisbon and two grandchildren, Kathleen McQuiston and Haylee Smith. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents; four siblings, Shirley McCallister, Kenny Smith, Kathy Simpson and Veronica Murphy, also preceded him in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 24, 2019, and 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 26, at Stark Memorial.

