KENSINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd Kenneth Gray, Jr., 88, passed into the arms of the Lord Thursday, October 20, 2022, following a short illness.

He was born December 6, 1933, in Augusta, Ohio, the son of Floyd Kenneth and Edith (Bortmas) Gray.

Floyd was a graduate of Augusta High School, Class of 1951.

On August 27, 1955, Floyd married the love of his life, Cora L. Taylor. Together they shared 45 beautiful years and seven children. Cora preceded Floyd in death and in his grief, Floyd volunteered for a mission trip to Jamaica with Trinity Friends Church of Lisbon. The experience of giving back and building homes granted him humility, grace and helped him heal his broken heart.

Floyd worked in the foundry at Eljer Plumbingware, of Salem, retiring after 30 years. Following retirement, he went on to work at Salem Blanking.

Floyd loved vacationing with family to beaches in the Carolinas, visiting Germany and Mexico and to see the Sequoia trees of California.

Floyd’s family will miss his loving smile, character, sense of wit and his competitive spirit.

He enjoyed playing cards with his children, golfing, hunting, gardening, traveling and drinking whiskey.

Floyd is survived by his seven children, Michael Gray of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, Veronica (Mark) Berresford of East Rochester, Peggy (Jim – deceased) Mercer of Salem, Connie (Joe) McAllister of Hanoverton, Teresa Firth of Kensington, Jimmie (Kathy) Gray of Hanoverton, Tracee (Doug) Brown of Hanoverton; brother, Donald (Lois) Gray; 16 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and five great great-grandchildren, and his companion of 20 years Betty Marquis.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Nancy Penka, Mary Ellen Wilson, Charles Gray; son-in-laws, Jim Mercer and Jim Culver.

Family and friends will be received at Stark Memorial on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m..

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022 at the funeral home with Damascus Friends Church officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Damascus Friends Church, P.O. Box 205, Damascus, OH 44619 and Winona Friends Church, P.O. Box 33, Winona, OH 44493.

