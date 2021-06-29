Floyd E. McCartney, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd E. McCartney, 83, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born September 17, 1937, son of the late Ray and Ellen (Nesbitt) McCartney.

Floyd served in the United States Air Force.

He worked as a service manager for 30 years at Tri-State Pump, prior to that, he worked in service and maintenance at A&P Warehouse.

Floyd was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Salem.

He was also a member of the Elks #305.

Survivors include his wife, Luanne (Miller) McCartney whom he married June 11, 1966; two sons, Mark M. McCartney and Scott M. McCartney and two sisters, Betty Farmer and Kathy Davidson.

Besides his parents, Floyd was also preceded in death by three brothers, George, Don and Harry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Elks Scholarship Fund, 8224 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

An Elks service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Stark Memorial. Friends and family will be received from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

