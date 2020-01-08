Florence W. Hendricks, Salem, Ohio

December 31, 2019

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence W. Hendricks, age 96, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 6, 1923 in Youngstown.

Per Florence’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services.

Donations in Florence’s name may be given to the Greenford Lutheran Church Ladies Group, P.O. Box 104, Greenford, OH 44422 or Greenford Fire Department, P.O. Box 14, Greenford, OH 44422.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

