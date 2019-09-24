Florence Viola (Holloway) Libb, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence Viola (Holloway) Libb, age 92 died at 11:37 a.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at her home.

She was born November 22, 1926 in West Austintown, daughter of the late Ray H. and Ruby Ellen (Baird) Fenton.

Florence has worked at the A&P Grocery Store and previously GM Lamp Co.

She was a member of Salem First Friends Church and Ellsworth Extension.

Her husband, Emerson Libb whom she married August 20, 1983 preceded her in death in January 1998.

Survivors include a son, Ray F. Holloway of Canfield; a daughter, Lois J. (James) Allison of Wyandotte, MI; four grandchildren, Roxanna Holloway, Joshua (Jorida) Allison, Tina Libb (who was her caregiver and companion); Bethany (Tom) Foley; three great grandchildren; seven step-children and numerous step-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, a brother, Henry Fenton; three sisters, Ethel Mead, Ola Chamberlain and Vera Dearth and a grandson, Joshua Holloway also preceded her in death.

A private family service will be held.

Burial will be at Dean Hill Cemetery in Canfield.

