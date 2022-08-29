SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence Louise Highfield, 84, died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Circle of Care.

Florence was born on July 9, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Leo Sylvester and Christine (Graff) McQuillan.

Florence was a 1955 graduate of Salem High School and was a homemaker.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

She was also a member of the Weavers Guild of Youngstown and the East Ohio Weavers Guild of Columbiana. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and canning.

Survivors include her children, Mike (Rosa) Highfield of Boardman, Lawrence Highfield of Youngstown, John (Pam) Highfield of Youngstown, Christine Crawford of Lisbon and Cathleen (Jim) Nicora of North Lima; four grandchildren, Nicole Krienbrook, Thomas F. Glass, Gary Highfield and Simone Highfield and a great-grandchild, Charles Krienbrook.

Besides her parents, Florence was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen McQuillan, Margaret McQuillan and Patricia McQuillan.

A private memorial service will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services followed by burial at Grandview Cemetery.

Donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Hospital, www.stjude.org or American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org/donate3.

You may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.