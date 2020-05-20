Fayetta DeBord Sekerak, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – (In her own words…) Fayetta DeBord Sekerak departed this life May 19, 2020, and joyfully anticipated meeting her Savior, husband, daughter, parents, siblings and many loved ones who had gone on before.

Fayetta was the second of nine children born to Willis F. and Grace Jones DeBord on November 2, 1922 in Brownsville, Pennsylvania. Most of her life till 20 years of age were lived in that area – briefly time was lived in Kentucky and southern Ohio, South Webster where she and her family lived with her Grandpa Jones in a log cabin.

After graduation from Cleveland Bible College with a Bachelor of Theology degree, she married Clarence R. Sekerak of Barberton, Ohio, on August 8, 1947. Clarence served as Friends pastor in Hughesville, Pennsylvania, their first home, then Alliance, Ohio and East Goshen, Ohio. They finally settled in 1959 in the cottage Clarence built in Damascus, Ohio. Faye returned to school, graduating from Malone College in 1966 with a degree in education, and taught 20 years of third grade at Maple Ridge School (West Branch), retiring in 1985.

Five children were born to them, Lois Ruth, Nancy June, Becky Joan, Clarence Richard, Jr., and Michael Ralph. Surviving are four of her children, Lois Ruth (Jeffrey) Hogan, Nancy June (Kenneth) Linstruth, Clarence R. Sekerak, Jr. and Michael Ralph (Ann Valentine) Sekerak; grandchildren Ross (Lynne Oak) Hogan and their children Claire and Henry; Julianna (Austin) Moran and their son Harrison; Rachel (Matt) Rhein and their children Adelyn and Amelia; Hannah (Jon) Fruth and Michael A.J. Sekerak; sister Gladys Ream and sisters-in-law Winona DeBord, Lillian DeBord and Katherine DeBord.

Preceding her in death were her husband Clarence, daughter Becky, parents, sisters Marcella Spears, Dorothy DeBord and Ruth DeBord, brothers Fred, Ralph, Howard and Russell, sister-in-law Marjorie DeBord and brothers-in-law Thomas Ream and J.W. Spears.

Damascus Friends Church was her church home since 1959. She served as Sunday School teacher and on the funeral committee.

The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Crandall Medical Center, “Faye-Faye’s” home for the past eight years. You are awesome.

A private graveside service will be conducted at Damascus Cemetery followed at a later date by Remembering Faye-Faye! — a celebration of Fayetta’s life.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

