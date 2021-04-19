Evelyn Mae Moracco, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn Mae Moracco, 90, died Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born May 30, 1930 in Goshen Township, Ohio, daughter of the late Homer E. and Ruby E. (Weaver) Mather.

Evelyn had worked at the Neon Restaurant for 25 years and she had also worked at the Salem Laundromat.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Salem and belonged to the Salem Retirees.

Evelyn had resided at the Smith Center in Salem for 45 years.

Her husband, James Moracco whom she married January 6, 1954, preceded her in death April 2, 1988.

Survivors include a son, Thomas (Connie) Moracco of Salem; granddaughter, Tonia (Philip) Patrick of Salem and great-grandson, Aiden Graham.

Besides her parents and husband, a brother, Blaine Mather also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Rowley officiating. Friends and family will be received from 10:00 -11:00 a.m

Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

A special thank you to Home Care Advantage and Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

