SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene W. Bennett, Jr., 80, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 23, 1942 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Eugene W. Bennet, Sr. and Rosella (McQuiston) Wells.

Gene was a proud United States Navy Veteran and served his country for four years.

He worked at General Motors as a laborer for 30 years before retiring.

He loved his family and especially adored his grandchildren. For fun, Gene enjoyed gambling and fishing. He will be dearly missed.

Left to cherish Gene’s memory are his children, Donald (Erin Galeoti) and Julia Bennett; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Gowen, Jr., Conner Bennett, Parker Warren and Alexis Bennett and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death is his beloved wife of 50 years, Sandra, passed away in 2018; his two sisters, Marjorie and Wilma and brother, Bill.

A funeral service will be held on 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services with Pastor Larry Paxson officiating. Calling hours will be one hour prior, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

