Eugene r. Culler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene R. Culler, 81, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Courtyard of Lexington.

He was born September 9, 1938 in Kensington, son of the late Harmon and Ida Belle (Grise) Culler.

Gene was a graduate of Fairfield High School.

He served in the United States Army.

He retired in 2005 from General Motors Lordstown, where he worked as a coordinator for 40 years. He also worked for Dad’s Dog Food for 25 years. After retirement he worked for the Moritz Private Security Company.

He attended Southeast Friends Church and was a member of the Tuesday Early Mixed Bowling League.

Survivors include his wife, Vivian Sell-Culler, whom he married in 1992; two daughters, Kathleen (Jim) LaManna of Maple Heights and Barbara Jo Culler of Salem; three stepsons, Raymond (Sandy) Sell of Columbiana, Michael (Helena) Sell of Boardman and Scott (Jo Lin) Sell of Canfield; six grandchildren, Brianna, Vincent and Victoria LaManna and Brandy Dean, Travis Culler and NavaJo Culler; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Ann Bartholomew of Lisbon and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin, Wilford and Floyd Culler and three sisters, Pearl Pearson, Maritta Carroll and Carol Guethle.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Jan Winnale officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 28 at the funeral home.

For the safety of the Culler family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, and bring your own mask.

Burial will be at the Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Beloit.

