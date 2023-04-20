SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene C. Sommers, 80, died Monday, April 17, 2023 at UPMC in Pittsburgh.

Eugene was born on April 9, 1943 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Eugene and Josephine (Zines) Sommers.

Eugene was a 1961 graduate of Salem High School.

He was a carpenter, where he worked at Hively Construction.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.

Eugene was a member of the Salem AMVETS.

He loved golf and was in many golf leagues. Eugene also enjoyed bowling.

His wife, Elaine “Bobbie” Sommers, whom he married April 2, 1967, died March 30, 2007.

He is survived by two children, Jennifer (Lloyd) Moore of North Jackson and Scott (Melissa) Sommers of Mentor; grandchildren, Alexis and Jacob Moore, Michael and Anna Sommers and Kaylee Manning and one sister, Joanne (Earl) Hutter of Salem.

Besides his parents and wife, Eugene is preceded in death by one daughter, Sarah Manning and two brothers, Robert and Gary Sommers.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Salem Community Foundation Robert Sommers Memorial Golf Scholarship, PO Box 553, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

