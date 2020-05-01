Esther Louise Lianna, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther “Louise” Lianna, age 88, died Thursday, April 30, 2020.

She was born October 2, 1931 in Barnesville, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Bessie (Ankrom) Gatchel.

Esther worked as an executive secretary for 22 years at Eljer Corporation.

She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, V.F.W. Auxiliary, a Red Cross volunteer, Salem United Methodist Women, card clubs, enjoyed golf and bowling.

Her husbands, John Burgess, Donald Biddison and Rudolph John “Lee” Lianna preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Kelley (Larry) Kurtz of Youngstown and a sister, Betty Pokas of Martinsferry.

Besides her parents and husbands; a brother, Ralph Gatchel and a sister, Evelyn Carpenter also preceded her in death.

A private service will be held Monday, May 4, 2020 at Stark Memorial.

Burial will be held at Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 463, Salem, OH 44460 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Esther Louise Lianna, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 3, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.