Esther Catherine McCue, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther Catherine McCue, 93, died Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Salem North Healthcare Center.

She was born October 29, 1927, in Dunglen, Ohio, daughter of the late Edgar and Bessie (McDowell) Dickerson.

Esther was a secretary for Dr. R. E. Herron for 18 years, retiring in 1991.

She was a member of the Salem First Friends Church.

Survivors include her husband, Hobart McCue, Jr., whom she married October 9, 1951; a daughter, Doris C. (Terry) Hoopes of Salem; a son, Clark J. (Nanene) McCue of Jacksonville, Florida; three grandchildren, Sara Hoopes, Alex (Tiffany) Hoopes, Erin McCue and three great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, three sisters and six brothers also preceded her in death.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

A private burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

