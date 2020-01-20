Erick Lee Theiss, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erick Lee Theiss, 77, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

He was born July 19, 1942 in Canton, son of the late Daniel Theiss and Louise (Pochubay) Theiss.

Erick was a 1960 graduate of Salem Senior High School. He attended The Ohio State University where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture in 1964. While there, Erick was a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity and more recently an active board member in the Alumni Chapter in Columbus.

Erick was also a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

He was an avid Ohio State football fan and also enjoyed golfing and fishing.

Erick was veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam War, retiring as a captain in 1967.

He is survived by his wife, the former Maryann Bricker, whom he married April 24, 1965; three children, Christopher (Kimberly) of Aurora, Illinois, Elizabeth Theiss of Dublin and Andrew Theiss of Columbus; two sisters, Jean (Richard) Chamberlain of Poland and Jane (Robert) Jones of Brighton, Michigan and two grandchildren, Daniel and Audrey.

A memorial service is being planned for Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Salem. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Alan Smearsoll ofﬁciating. Friends and family will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of ﬂowers, the family suggests a donation in his name to Camp Frederick, P.O. Box 258, Rogers, OH 44455.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Condolences may be sent at www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 21, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.