Ennio P. Migliarini, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ennio P. Migliarini “MIG”, 95, passed away Tuesday, July 29, 2021, at the Truman House in New Philadelphia, Ohio.

He was born on July 23, 1926.

He was a World War II veteran.

He is predeceased by his wife, Elsie May Hughes.

He is survived by three daughters, Diana McCarthy, son-in-law Rob; Linda Gullufsen, son-in-law Rex and Betty Smith, son-in-law Greg; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Ennio’s obituary, or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

