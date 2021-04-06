Emma “Mae” (Hiner) Walter, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma “Mae” (Hiner) Walter died, Sunday, April 4, 2021 of complications from Alzheimer Disease.

She was born May 9, 1929, the daughter of the late Allen and Elizabeth (Hippley) Hiner of Lisbon.

Mae was a 1948 graduate of David Anderson High School.

She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Salem most of her life and the Epsilon Tau Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Salem.

She retired from the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services in 1996 having achieved the rank of Claims Supervisor at the Salem office and was awarded (out of 72 state offices) the honor of Employee of the Month.

She loved to play cards with family and friends and square dance.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Walter in 1988.

She is survived by three children, a son, Terry (Loretta Scott) of North Carolina, a daughter, Debbie Metts of Salem and a son, Randy (Lisa Cathey) of Alliance. Grandchildren include, Tyler Metts (Sarah), Dylan Metts (Kelli), Brittany Hall (Nick), Lindsay Sickles (Brady), Brandy Rubio, Sheree Davis (Bryan), and Aaron Hiscox (April). She is also survived by 12 great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Mae was also preceded in death by four brothers, Albert, George, Lewis and Arvine (Dutch) Hiner; one sister, Anna Wolford and a son-in-law, Terry Metts.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Bruce Irwin officiating.

Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

