Emma Dolores (Curry) VanKirk, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Dolores (Curry) VanKirk, 83, passed awayWednesday, July 7, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born January 18, 1938 and raised in Du Bois, Pennsylvania and settled in Ohio in 1971. Emma was the daughter of the late Charles and Erma (Frantz) Curry.



Emma worked as a press operator at Flambeau Inc., in Middlefield, Ohio, retiring in 2004.



Survivors include her son, James Conley of Leetonia, three daughters, Carol (Bryan) Antonell of Rosemount, Minnesota, Linda (Don) Mackey of Bristolville, and Nancy (Jeff) Mealy of Wellsville; two brothers, James Curry of Middlefield and Robert (Betty) Curry of Du Bois, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, her first husband, James Conley, who served in the United States Army Corps.; second husband, Roger VanKirk, who served in the United States Marine Corps.; daughter, Sharon Conley and a sister, Nita Rowley of Trenton, New Jersey also preceded her in death.



A private family gathering will be held at home. Emma will be buried next to her husband, Roger at Sager Cemetery in Bristolville, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made in Emma’s name to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State St., Unit B, Salem, OH 44460.



Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 18, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.