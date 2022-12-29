SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily Andrews Gibbs passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December, 26, 2022.



Born in Salem, Ohio, on June 25, 1957, Emily was a brilliant student. She graduated in absentia as a valedictorian of her 1975 graduating Salem High School class while spending her senior year as an AFS (American Field Service) student in Belgium. While in high school, she was also active in French Club, Mu Alpha Theta, HiTri, AFS Club secretary, Pep Club, Y-Teens, White Christmas and Prom committees and twice won Brooks Awards for English.

Emily attended Camp Fitch as both a camper and counselor for many years in addition to other summer jobs during high school. She also worked as a swimming instructor and lifeguard during her college years. Emily spent her junior year of college in Paris at the Institute of European Studies where it was noted that she was the most fluent speaking student of the French language among her peers. Upon her return from her year abroad, Emily graduated with honors in French Studies in 1979 from Brown University.



Emily worked at Kilobaud Microcomputing in Rindge, New Hampshire, after graduating from college. She then worked at Coolidge Bank and Trust Company in Watertown, Massachusetts before moving back to her hometown of Salem, where she had resided since then.

Emily was loved by her family and will be missed.

She was predeceased by her father, Charles Gibbs.

She is survived by her mother, Margaret Works Gibbs and three siblings, Charles Pearce Gibbs of Freedom, New Hampshire, Ellen Elizabeth (Gibbs) Caruso of Canton, Ohio and Margaret Gibbs Hoople (David) of Falmouth, Maine and many wonderful nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



A service will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, with Certified Celebrant Daniel Madden officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Emily’s name to First Presbyterian Church of Salem or Salem High School Alumni Association.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Emily Andrews Gibbs, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.