SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elmer A. Reed, 97, passed away Friday, December 1, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Elmer was born on October 4, 1926, in Schuylkill Haven, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Clarence E. and Lula (Fessler) Reed.

He served in the United States Navy during World War II and was a member of the VFW Post 892 in Salem.

Elmer was an assembler at E.W. Bliss Co., retiring in 1988 with 37 years of experience.

His wife, Joan A. (Umbenhauer) Reed, whom he married on June 30, 1951, preceded him in death on February 6, 2011.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Valerie (Fred) Brickner; grandchildren, Jody Thackery, Katrina (Alex Cabrera) Brickner and Lindsay (Alex) Marotto; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Evan, Landon, Eli, Skylar, Tristan and son-in-law, Thomas Englert.

Preceding him in death are his wife; daughter, Carol Englert and granddaughter, Amy Milliken.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elmer A. Reed, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.