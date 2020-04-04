Ellen Roberta Vestal, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Ellen Roberta Vestal, age 89 died Friday, April 3, 2020 at Brookdale Salem.

She was born April 16, 1930 in Evans City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Merle and Viola (Smith) Kemery.

Ellen was a graduate of Evans City High School.

She worked as a pharmacist assistant at Family Drug.

Ellen was a member of First Christian Church in Columbiana.

She enjoyed playing cards, making crafts and loved animals.

Her first husband, Carl Weyandt whom she married in 1953, preceded her in death in 1979. Her second husband, Dean Vestal, whom she married in 1989, also preceded her in death in 2016.

Survivors include a daughter, Sherry (Daron) Jackson of Salem and a sister-in-law, Anne Kemery.

Besides her parents and her husbands, a brother, Paul and a sister, Shirley also preceded her in death.

A private service will be held at Stark Memorial with Reverend Stanley Grabill.

A webcast of the service will be available on the funeral home website with her obituary. Burial will be held at Columbiana Cemetery.

