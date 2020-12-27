Ellen L. Sox, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen L. Sox, 91, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at Brookdale Salem.

She was born November 17, 1929 in Calla, Ohio, daughter of the late Hubert “Jeff” and Florence G. (Slagle) Knauf.

Ellen last worked as a receptionist at the WSOM Radio Station and for Dr. George F. Jones D.O. as an Optometric assistance for 12 years.

She was a member of the Greenford Lutheran Church and the VFW Post #892 Ladies Auxiliary.

Ellen loved gardening and playing cards.

Survivors include a son, Raymond L. (Caroline) Stone; daughters, Jeanette Stone, Patricia Coy and Carol (Dave) Waggoner; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents; Richard L. Stone, (father of her children) preceded in death in June of 1994. Her husband, Joseph P. Sox, preceded in death on January 16, 2011 and a great-grandchild also preceded her in death in 2016.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at the Grandview Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greenford Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 104, Greenford, OH 44422.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Salem for their compassionate care of Ellen.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

