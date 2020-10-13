Elizabeth “Lizzie” Deming Lowry, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Lizzie” Deming Lowry, 34 passed away peacefully Sunday, October 11, 2020 with her brother by her side.

She was born August 13, 1986 in Salem, daughter of W. Robert Lowry II and Laura (McCorkhill) Cantini.

Lizzie was Presbyterian by faith, a 2005 graduate of Salem High School, graduate of Ohio State University – Scripts School of Journalism. She had a continuing passion for writing. Lizzie was a compassionate, kind, caring person who had an unconditional love for everyone. Everyone Lizzie knew was greeted with a hug. Her love extended to her faithful dog Bentley.

Survivors include her father, W. Robert (Ann) Lowry II of Salem; mother, Laura (Marco) Cantini of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; brother, W. Robert Lowry III of Salem and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Lizzie was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Scott and Barbara McCorkhill; paternal grandparents, William and Betty Lowry and uncle, Scott McCorkhill.

Private calling hours and service will be held at Stark Memorial with George Spack officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery. For the safety of the Lowry family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

