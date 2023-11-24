YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Jean “Betty” Anderson (nee Hamady), passed away peacefully at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

Betty was born on February 11, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth (Ellis) Hamady.

Betty was a proud graduate of Chaney High School, class of 1956.

She carried the values of hard work and determination throughout her life, which were evident in her professional career at the Autum Hills Care Center, working in the laundry and housekeeping department until her retirement in 2000.

Betty loved her family and took great pride in homemaking and providing a loving home for them.

Betty is survived by her loving husband, Chester Anderson (Red), whom she married on June 13, 1964 and their three children, Brian Anderson and his wife, Yvonne, of Livonia, Michigan, Gregory Anderson and his wife, Martina, of Santa Monica, California and Denise DiNello and her husband, Dan, of Streetsboro, Ohio; she was a cherished grandmother to Jordan, Dana, Owen, Mallory and Conner; Betty is also survived by her brother, Michael Hamady of Florida.

Besides her parents; Betty was predeceased by her sister, Ruth Jankowski.

An avid bowler, Betty enjoyed the thrill of the game and the camaraderie that came with it. She loved reading the newspaper daily from cover to cover, keeping herself informed about the world around her. Her interests also extended to sports, where she was a dedicated fan of the Cleveland Indians, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tiger Woods. Betty’s love for music was evident in her admiration for Kenny Rogers, whose songs brought her immense joy and comfort.

Betty was known for her kind spirit and friendly nature. Above all, Betty was a devoted family woman who took great pride in her children and grandchildren. Her love for her family was unwavering, and her memory will be cherished by them forever.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Monday, November 27, 2023, and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road in Youngstown, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m., with Father Ed Noga presiding. Betty will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown Township.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Salem.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

If unable to attend, join our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth “Betty” J. Anderson, please visit our floral store.