Elinor J. Barrett, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elinor J. Barrett, 86, of Salem, died Saturday, March 13, 2021 at her daughter’s home.

She was born January 24, 1935 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph W. and Helen M. (Caler) Hinkle.

Over the years, Elinor worked as a nurse’s aide at Salem City Hospital, as a cook for the Lamp Light Cafeteria and retired from Salem Regional Medical Center after 30 years in environmental services.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a volunteer for the Cancer Society for many years. She enjoyed shopping with her sister every weekend, while her daughter chauffeured them around. She also spent a lot of time working in her flower garden and she collected ducks.

Survivors include her daughters, Helen Barrett and Carol (Arthur) Apicella, both of Salem; a sister, Helen (Suzie) Rubish of Chicago, Illinois; her grandchildren, Angela (Mark) Cloutier, Dionza (Tom) Garrison, Fred Schukert and Wyatt Apicella, as well as her great-grandchildren, Brien Beamer, Rachel Schukert, Steven Schukert, Lincoln Schukert and Ellie Ann Garrison and a daughter-in-law, Connie Barrett.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer E. Barrett; a son, James Barrett; a daughter, Linda Lapin; a grandson, Seth Garrison; sisters, Stella Milnes, Mable McClellan, Mary Gilbey, Joan McMurray and Sara McClish and brothers, Joseph, John and James Hinkle.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask.

Thank you to Community Hospice for their support during our Mom’s final journey. The dignity and respect she received was a great comfort during our difficult time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences or send flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.