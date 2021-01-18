Eleanor “Ellie” (Wilson) Kornbaugh, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor “Ellie” Wilson Kornbau, age 86, of Lisbon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Continuing Health Care of Lisbon.

She was born in East Liverpool, Ohio, November 22, 1934.

She was the eldest daughter of the late, Harold M. Wilson and Arverda (Hunter) Wilson.

Eleanor was a 1953 graduate of David Anderson High School in Lisbon, Ohio.

Registered Nurse graduating from the East Liverpool City Hospital in 1957 and she was a US Air Force Nurse serving 21 years in Europe as a flight nurse.

She was a member of the Zion Hill Church of the Brethren in Columbiana. A member of the Community Christian Women of Columbiana, and the Columbiana County Farm Bureau Women.

She is survived by stepchildren and their extended families; a niece and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Harold Frederick Wilson; sisters, Bernice Cascio and Margaret Linville and a stepgreat-grandson.

Her beloved husband, George of 34 years, preceded in death on December 18, 2016.

A private funeral service will be held at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, January 19, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Burial will be at the Woodsdale Cemetery.

