Eleanor D. Kampfer, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor D. Kampfer, 83, of Salem passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a period of declining health.

She was born February 7, 1937 in Pruntytown, West Virginia, daughter of the late George and Anna (Cooper) Gall.

Eleanor was a 1955 graduate of Lisbon High School.

She married Paul E. Kampfer, October 9, 1960. He preceded her in death in 2010.

Eleanor worked as secretary at Electric Furnace until her marriage, then raised her family. She then worked at Damascus Friends Church, where she was a member and served as secretary for 32 years, retiring in 2002.

She was a member of Damascus Magazine Club where she served as President for many years. Eleanor volunteered at Salem Regional Medical Center, Mahoning County Board of Elections, The Red Cross blood drives, Damascus Ruritan Rabies Clinic and Damascus Friends Church nursery. She was a member of Mahoning County Farm Bureau and Goshen/Smith Grange.

Eleanor loved to sew and did alterations for many family members, neighbors and friends. She loved to travel and with her husband, visited Switzerland eight times.

She is survived by her children, Christopher (Diane) Kampfer of Salem and Margie (Robert) Butzer of Orrville; grandchildren, Jonathan (Nicole) Kampfer and Karen Kampfer, both of Beloit; one great granddaughter, Ryleigh Kampfer; one step great grandson, Lance Myers; brothers Franklin (Virginia) Gall of Salem, David (Nancy Ann) Gall of East Rochester and Roger (Lois) Gall of East Rochester; sister, Nancy (Tom) Crawford of Salem and many nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of both Brookdale Salem Senior Living and Auburn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their kind and gentle care during the past year.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 7, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Rick Brendlinger officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. For the safety of the Kampfer family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, and bring your own mask. Burial will be held at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Damascus Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 356, Damascus, OH 44619.

