Elden Lee Helmick, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elden Lee Helmick, 79, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019, at Assumption Village in North Lima.

Elden was born on May 16, 1940, in Salem, Ohio, the son, of the late Allen and Dorothy Lenora (Johnston) Helmick.

He was a graduate of Greenford High School and was a tool and die maker for 40 plus years at Demings.

Elden was a member of the Greenford Lutheran Church.

He spent many years in the woods deer hunting, which was his passion.

Elden is survived by two sons, Brent (Evelyn) Helmick of La Mesa, California and Chad (Sarah) Helmick of Boardman; one daughter, Tracy (Mark) Higgins of Canfield and five grandchildren, Shana, Hunter, Tyler, Cody and Bryce.

His wife, Virginia M. Helmick, whom he married, May 5, 1962, died November 18, 2016. He also was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Mark A. Helmick and two sisters, Wanda Pigeon and Dawn Bare.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., at Greenford Lutheran Church, 7450 West South Range Road, Salem, with Pastor Michael Knauff, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenford Lutheran Cemetery.

Calling hours will be Thursday, October 3, from 11:00 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

