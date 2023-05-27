SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elanor Twaddle, 85, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 in Hanoverton, Ohio.

Elanor was born on January 23, 1938 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Pearl (Coy) Kornbau.

She worked as a homemaker caring for her children and grandchildren. Elanore was very family oriented. Her family always came first and she went out of her way for her kids and grandchildren; never missing a sporting event, anniversary or holiday. After high school, Elanor and her husband, Clarence moved to Germany where they lived while Clarence served in the U.S. Army. The pair took two memorable trips around the USA, on their Honda Goldwing motorcycle.

Survivors include her children, Dennis (Glenda Zeh) Twaddle of Negley, Ginger (Mark) Riffee of Hanoverton; grandchildren, Dennis (Shamrock) Twaddle, Jr. of Nome, Alaska, Wendy (Tristan) Meier of Valdosta, Georgia, Matthew (Savanna) Twaddle of Negley, Breanne (Joseph) Percy of Columbiana, Brooke (Mark) Boley of Beloit; nine great-grandchildren and her sister, Helen Gidley.

Elanor was preceded in death by her parents; her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Clarence Twaddle; great-granddaughter, Autumn Boley and brothers, Ernie and Joseph Kornbau.

Friends and family will be received at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:00 p.m.

Elanor’s remains will be inurned at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice 2341 E State Street, Suite B, Salem, OH 44460.

A heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Community Hospice for there compassion and support. If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Elanor’s obituary, send condolences or order flowers, visit starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elanor Twaddle, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.