Elaine Ruth (Schweitzer) Weber, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Ruth (Schweitzer) Weber, age 93, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Essex 3 (Salem East) after a short illness. Elaine was born June 7, 1926 in Louisville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Jesse J. and Olive Ruth (Miller) Schweitzer.

Mrs. Weber was a 1944 graduate of Osnaburg Township High School where she was a classmate of Jean Peters who was married to Howard Hughes.

Elaine married her husband, Walter E. Weber, on July 10, 1948.

Elaine was a homemaker who loved to bake and sew. She will be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her pineapple and cherry turnovers and her green and red bread during Christmas. Elaine loved fresh flowers, especially dahlias, snapdragons, and gladiolas, and always enjoyed the fresh vegetables from her garden.

She was an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Salem and took great pride in displaying her decorating talents along with her late husband, Walter, for their annual Harvest Home. She was heavily involved with the Blanket Making ladies of the church, and made hundreds of baby blankets, nursing home lap robes, and blanket tops that were used both locally and sent overseas.

She is survived by her two sons, David (Maxine) Weber of Homer, Arkansas and James (Susan) Weber of Salem; brothers, Harold (Velma) Schweitzer of Louisville and Carl Schweitzer of Bolivar and her sister, Doris Metsker Thompson of Wooster; her sister-in-law, Betty Weber (Vernon) Ostovich; two grandsons, Michael (April) Weber of Kenai, Arkansas and Christopher (Tracey) Bommarito of New Market, Tennessee; 11 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Walter on June 3, 2016.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 291 S. Broadway Ave., with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating.

Calling hours will be Friday, August 2, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday prior to funeral.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the service in the Emmanuel Lutheran Educational Building.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 251 S. Broadway Ave., Salem, OH 44460.

A special thank you to her caregivers, Theresa, Mary and Barb who made it possible for her to continue to stay at home and live independently.

Arrangements are being handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 1 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.