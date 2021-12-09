SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Mae Davis, 94, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at her residence in Salem.

Elaine was born on February 25, 1927, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late William G. and Hilda E. (Toban) Slosser.

Elaine was a 1945 graduate of Salem High School, where she was football queen.

Elaine worked at Scotts Candy Shop as a cashier and previously at Ohio Bell Telephone Company and McCulloch’s Department Store.

Elaine was a member of First Baptist Church in Salem, where she was involved in the Linnea Nelson Circle and the Upper Room Sunday School class.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda K. Thomson of Salem and Cathy (Steve) Fisher of Venice, Florida; son, Larry A. (Maureen Ryan) Davis of Los Angeles, California; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Joyce Slosser of Satellite Beach, Florida.

Besides her parents, her husband, Clyde (Pete) Davis whom she married March 19, 1948, died April 25, 1995 and brother, Wayne Slosser, also preceded her in death.

Private Services will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 1290 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460 or Traditions Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue, Ste. 7, Youngstown, OH 44505.

To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elaine Mae Davis, please visit our floral store.