Eileen Shanker, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Marie Shanker, 87, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a short illness.

She was born August 3, 1934 in Elkton, daughter of the late Paul and Gertrude (Kauffman) Crawford.

Eileen was a 1951 graduate of Salem High School.

She worked at MPI Label Company in Sebring until retirement. She was a full-time homemaker.

Eileen was an active member of Elks Lodge in Salem, First United Presbyterian Church in Salem.

She enjoyed cross-stitching and ready and was very artistic.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Shanker whom she married August 31, 1951; daughters, Karen Stroup of Kunkeltown, Pennsylvania and Connie Clark of Henderson, North Carolina; two sisters, Dona McCloskey and Ruth Blake, of New Mexico; two brothers, Arlan Crawford of North Lima and David Crawford of Florida; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides her father and mother, a daughter, Susan Schmid; grandson, Christopher Bell and brother, Richard Crawford.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church in Salem. No calling hours will be held. Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 109 Blossom Lane, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences or send flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

