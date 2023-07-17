SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Kaye (McGhee) Roberts, age 78 of Salem, passed away peacefully at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at home surrounded by her family. She went on to her eternal home.

She was born January 22, 1945, in Kensington, Ohio and was the daughter of the late George and Emma (Seals) McGhee.

Eileen graduated in 1963 from United Local High School.

Throughout her life she worked a variety of jobs, however, she was a homemaker by choice.

She loved to bake cookies with her specialty being pecan tassies and buckeyes but always loved to try new recipes. She had an exceptional talent for quilting, which she made many beautiful quilts for her family and friends, each with a personal touch. She won ribbons at the Columbiana County Fair for her quilts as well. Eileen liked the simple things in life, such as working on puzzles, talking with family around her dining room table, going to her favorite thrift store to find a good bargain, or taking a ride with her family to Lake Erie for a picnic. She was never shy to talk about how proud she was of her children.

Eileen faithfully attended church and served in a variety of capacities over the years. She loved singing in church on Sunday mornings and for special occasions. She cared deeply for the congregation of the Concord Church in Salem, Ohio and enjoyed the time spent with them during the many church dinners and events.

Eileen was preceded in death by her half-brother, Glenn Summers; sisters, Doris McClellan and Katherine Marks and son, John Gibson.

She is survived by her beloved and devoted husband of 51 years, Howard Roberts, whom she married on December 28, 1971; children, Kenneth (Melissa) Gibson of Williston, Florida, Jayson Roberts of Lisbon and Shawna (Deon) Roberts of Salem and grandchildren, Dustin (Jessica) Gibson, Kyle Gibson, Gavin Cady, Brittany (Andy) Gorby and Christian (Amelia) Roberts. She adored her five great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Dragomier of Mineral Ridge, Ohio and twin sister, Maxine Sanor of Salem.

The family would like to graciously thank the nurses and aides of Salem Regional Medical Center for their care and kindness.

Per her request there will be no calling hours but a Celebration of Life Service to celebrate her life and journey to her eternal home. We invite everyone who had the privilege of knowing her to attend this service. The Celebration of Life will be at the Concord Church, 10013 S. Salem-Warren Road (State Route 45), Salem, OH 44460, on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eileen’s honor to the Concord Church.

If unable to attend, join our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eileen K. Roberts, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 18 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.