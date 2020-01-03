Eileen Clifford Reed, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eileen Clifford Reed, age 100 died on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

Eileen was born on June 17, 1919, in Gary, Indiana, daughter of the late Thomas H. and Margaret (Coffey) Clifford.

Eileen led a long, interesting and fulfilling life, living during her early school years with her family in Jamshedpur and Darjeeling, India, where her father was associated with Tata Iron and Steel Company. She returned to Gary, Indiana, graduated from Horace Mann High School and attended Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana, Class of 1942.

She married James S. Reed in March 1943. After the war, they lived in San Mateo, California, eventually settling in Poland, Ohio, in 1953, where they raised their family and resided for over forty years. They moved to Salem, Ohio, in 1995. Eileen was predeceased by her husband, James Reed, in 2001, her parents, her sister, Rita, and her brothers, Donald, William and Thomas.

Throughout her years in Poland, Eileen was active in the community, an early supporter of the Holy Family Parish in Poland, acting as one of its first Altar Guild Presidents. She was also active in the Poland Village Club, the Poland’s Women’s Club, The Girl Scouts of the USA and the American Field Service. In 1973, she opened “The Threadmark,” a new dress shop in Poland, Ohio, which she enjoyed until 1985. In later years, living in Salem, Eileen was still active, volunteering as a reading assistant in the Buckeye School.

Eileen is survived by her three daughters, Joann (Robert) Green of Harwich, Massachusetts, Jacqueline (John) Berthold, Salem, Ohio, and Eileen Reed, Salem, Ohio; six grandchildren, Megan Green, Amy Green Iverson, James Green, John Berthold, Margaret Berthold Fearn, Emma Rose and nine great-grandchildren.

The Reed family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Crandall Medical Center at Copeland Oaks, with special thanks to Ruth Agnew and Hospice of the Valley.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. St. Paul Catholic Church, with Fr. Robert Edwards officiating. Calling hours will be one hour prior at the church.

