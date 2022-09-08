SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward T. Holbrook, 57, was born August 25, 1965 to Louise Netroe and the late Louie Netroe, and the late Jack Tomlin. He passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, after losing his short battle with cancer, surrounded by his loved ones at home.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Melinda J. Holbrook of 36 years; son, Travis (Jessica) Holbrook; daughter, Adrian (Justin) Weingart; grandkids, Kaiden Holbrook, Collin Holbrook, Annie Holbrook, Hunter Holbrook, Grace Weingart and Chloe Weingart; mother, Louise Netroe; sisters, Tammy (Joey)Ranalli, Linda (Mike) Marimpietri, and Missy (Eric) Lohr; brothers, Jack (Shannon) Tomlin and Bill Tomlin; and numerous nieces and nephews,

He is preceded in death by father, Jack Tomlin; father Louie Netroe; brother, Louie Netroe, and mother-in-law Mary McGuire.

Ed loved spending time with his family and playing with all of his grandchildren that he greatly adored. He was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and he was never more at peace than being in the woods. He was a true gearhead, he loved hotrods, working on vehicles and all things racing.

Ed spent 29 years as a foundry worker, molder and pattern maker at Quaker City Castings in Salem. He finished his working career by completing his fifth year at Xaloy in Austintown.

Calling hours for Ed will be held Monday, September 12, 2022, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, September 13, 2022 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Burl Jennings officiating. He will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery.

He was loved by many and missed by all. Until we meet again.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Ed’s obituary, send flowers or condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward T. Holbrook, please visit our floral store.