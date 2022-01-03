SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward R. Masters, Jr., 72, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana.

He was born November 21, 1949, in Rowlesburg, West Virginia, son of the late Edward R. Sr. and Claire (Bolyard) Masters.

Ed worked at Quaker City Castings where he held various positions throughout the years.

He was the former owner of Forest Lanes in Kensington, Ohio. An avid bowler, his daughter and her family are carrying on the tradition. Ed was a member of the first class of The Salem Bowling Hall of Fame.

He had a good sense of humor and was a very good cook. A Cleveland Browns fan and a fan of any team playing against the Steelers. His grandbabies were the love of his life.

Survivors include his wife, Norma (Yapp) Masters whom he married March 26, 1976; daughters, Tracie Chandler of Monroeville, Alabama, Susan (Don) Gray of Carrollton and Stephanie (Jack) Croxall of Fort Wayne, Indiana; a sister, Evelyn Masters of Salem; a brother, Richard Masters of Asheboro, North Carolina; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Lora Masters.

