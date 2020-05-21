Edward Louis Bennett, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Louis Bennett, age 67 died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 2, 1953 in Alliance, son of the late Robert A. and Doris (Lepsesty) Bennett.

Edward was a 1971 graduate of Salem High School.

He worked for over 20 years at Ventra Salem.

His passion was writing poetry and he was especially proud of penning the lyrics for songs by a local recording band ‘Bo and the Arrows’. Ed amassed an impressive collection of the Beatles’ music and memorabilia, which he was proud to display. Ed also was a trivia genius who could easily have captured a few Jeopardy Show wins.

Survivors include two sisters, Linda Herron of Fernandina Beach, Florida and Patricia (Stephen) Sanders of Salem; brother-in-law, Rick Herron of Salem; nephews, Jason Herron, Matthew Herron, Zach Bennett, and Derek Sanders and niece, Alissa Sanders Treen.

Besides his parents, a brother, Robert “Benjy” G. Bennett also preceded him in death.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

